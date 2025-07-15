Oman’s biggest lender Bank Muscat posted a 12% jump in net profit for H1 2025 to 125.8 million rials ($327 million) as both interest income and non-interest incomes rose.

Operating profit rose 10% to OMR 180.2 million.

Net interest income from conventional banking, and net income from Islamic banking rose 8% to OMR 206.44 million.

Non-interest income was OMR 81.83 million compared with OMR 75.27 million the year-ago period.

Net impairment loss was OMR 30.16 million versus OMR 29.9 million.

(Writing by Brinda Darasha; editing by Daniel Luiz)

brinda.darasha@lseg.com