Bank Muscat, the Sultanate’s flagship financial institution, posted a net profit of RO191.57mn for the nine months ended September 30, up 12.2% from RO170.79mn in the same period last year, the bank announced on Wednesday.

Net interest income from conventional banking and net income from Islamic financing rose 5.8% to RO310.9mn, compared with RO293.91mn a year earlier. Non-interest income grew 12% to RO123.57mn, driven by higher business volumes and increased investment returns.

Operating expenses for the period stood at RO162.82mn, a 5.3% increase over RO154.64mn in 2024, while net impairment losses on financial assets fell to RO43.63mn from RO46.12mn.

Total net loans and advances, including Islamic financing receivables, rose 4.2% to RO10,702mn, up from RO10,268mn in September 2024. Customer deposits, including Islamic deposits, were stable at RO10,099mn.

Operating profit for the nine-month period increased 8.8% to RO271.65mn. Total assets rose 3.6% to RO14,555mn, while total equity, which includes perpetual Tier I capital of RO505mn, grew 5% to RO2,528mn.

The bank’s performance reflects steady growth across conventional and Islamic banking operations, supported by disciplined cost management and improved investment income.

