Singapore's economy grew by a "stronger-than-expected" 4.8% in 2025, Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said in his New Year message on Wednesday.
"This is a better outcome than we expected, given the circumstances," Wong said.
"But we must be realistic: sustaining this pace of growth will be challenging," he added. "Fractured trade and geopolitical tensions are not transient problems, but permanent features of a fragmented world." In November, the trade ministry raised its GDP growth forecast for 2025 to "around 4.0%" from a previous range of 1.5% to 2.5%.
Preliminary estimates of fourth quarter growth will be released by the trade ministry on Friday morning.
