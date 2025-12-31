Singapore's economy grew by ‍a "stronger-than-expected" ‍4.8% in 2025, Prime ​Minister Lawrence Wong said in ⁠his New Year message on ⁠Wednesday.

"This is a ‌better outcome than we expected, given ⁠the circumstances," Wong said.

"But we must be realistic: sustaining this pace of ⁠growth will be challenging," ​he added. "Fractured trade and geopolitical tensions are ‍not transient problems, but permanent features ​of a fragmented world." In November, the trade ministry raised its GDP growth forecast for 2025 to "around 4.0%" from a previous range of 1.5% to 2.5%.

Preliminary estimates of ⁠fourth quarter growth ‌will be released by the trade ministry ‌on Friday ⁠morning.

(Reporting by Xinghui Kok; Editing ⁠by David Stanway)