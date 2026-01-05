Banque Misr reported net profits of EGP 68.353bn during the first nine months of 2025, up from EGP 60.457bn in the same period of 2024, according to the bank’s financial statements.

Profits before tax reached EGP 108.328bn over the period, compared with EGP 93.345bn a year earlier.

Net interest income rose to EGP 123.748bn in September 2025, compared with EGP 109.786bn in September 2024, while net income from fees and commissions increased to EGP 21.837bn, up from EGP 16.675bn.

Total assets climbed to EGP 4.138trn in September 2025, compared with EGP 3.61trn in 2024.

Customer deposits increased to EGP 2.897trn, up from EGP 2.497trn, while the portfolio of customer loans and credit facilities grew to EGP 1.35trn, compared with EGP 1.196trn in December 2024.

The bank’s investments portfolio in subsidiaries and affiliated companies rose to EGP 63.237bn, compared with EGP 57.477bn previously.

Banque Misr said its financing portfolio for small, medium, and micro enterprises (SMEs) rose to EGP 49.3bn in October 2025, compared with EGP 42.4bn in December 2024, representing a growth rate of 16%.

According to a statement issued by the bank last Tuesday, the size of the Islamic financing portfolio reached around EGP 6bn, compared with EGP 5bn, recording growth of 20%. The number of SME and microenterprise clients exceeded 134,000 in October 2025.

The bank noted that it provides financing to small, medium, and micro enterprises through its branch network across all governorates, covering a wide range of industrial, agricultural, and service activities.

Banque Misr reaffirmed its commitment to meeting the diverse needs of all segments of society in a way that supports economic development, combats unemployment, and enhances community development, through tailored financing programmes that address different project sizes.

Since its launch in September 2020 and up to the end of November 2025, Banque Misr has extended financing worth EGP 77bn to 71,000 projects through its “Express” digital loan product for small enterprises, the statement said.

The bank added that it has provided EGP 11.8bn in financing to microenterprises through the “Instant Loan” programme since its launch in January 2022. In addition, more than 52,000 women have benefited from financing exceeding EGP 5.2bn under the “Zaat” programme—the first integrated financing initiative targeting women entrepreneurs—since its launch in March 2022.

Banque Misr also completed the arrangement of 19 syndicated financing transactions, both conventional and Islamic, worth EGP 348.1bn during the period from January to November 2025, with the bank’s share amounting to EGP 149bn.

These financings were concentrated across several sectors, including real estate investment and development, telecommunications and information technology, oil and natural gas, petrochemicals, food and beverages, automotive, contracting, and tourism.

According to the statement, the bank’s corporate credit and syndicated loans portfolio rose by 15% in October 2025 compared to December 2024, while the Islamic banking portfolio in corporate credit and syndicated loans grew by 14%.

