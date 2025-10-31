MUSCAT: Oman Telecommunications Company (Omantel) has announced its unaudited financial results for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, delivering robust growth across its operations and reinforcing its position as a regional telecom and technology leader.

Omantel Group reported a net profit of RO 243.4 million, marking a 29.8% increase compared to RO 187.5 million for the same period in 2024. This performance was driven by a solid EBITDA of RO 818 million, up 5.1% year-on-year, supported by strong contributions from both domestic and international operations.

Group revenue rose to RO 2,490.9 million, an 11.2% increase over the previous year, reflecting the Group’s continued success in diversifying its portfolio and expanding its footprint across high-growth segments. Net profit attributable to shareholders of the company reached RO 51.9 million, up 16.1% from RO 44.7 million in 2024.

Domestically, Omantel recorded revenues of RO 493.2 million, an 8.9% increase year-on-year. This growth was fueled by a rise in telco revenues of RO 27.8 million, including gains in fixed services (RO 5.9 million), device sales (RO 8 million), and wholesale services (RO 14.4 million). Revenue from smart solutions, hosting, and cloud services also saw notable increases of RO 6.7 million and RO 4.9 million, respectively, reflecting the successful execution of Omantel’s TechCo strategy.

Domestic EBITDA rose to RO 127.8 million, supported by improved gross margins and a reduction in mobile service royalty rates from 12% to 10%. Net profit attributable to shareholders declined slightly to RO 49.7 million, primarily due to increased depreciation costs arising from strategic investments in network expansion and digital infrastructure.

Zain Group contributed to the overall performance, reporting revenues of RO 2,075.8 million and a consolidated net income attributable to shareholders of RO 222.9 million.

