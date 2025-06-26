Bahrain's Labour Fund (Tamkeen) has announced the launch of a new programme to support digital transformation for the local small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in partnership with Zoho, a leading global technology company.

Unveiling the new programme, Tamkeen said it will provide enterprises with access to Zoho’s solutions for a period of two years.

This includes a licence to utilise Zoho’s operating system for business, Zoho One, which offers over 50 integrated apps for business management, which will significantly enhance digital transformation efforts for these enterprises.

The platform also offers a wide range of features including customer service management tools, sales automation, HR and finance management, marketing management, data analysis tools and more, said Tamkeen in a statement.

This program is part of many initiatives that aim to facilitate local expansion for global organizations such as Zoho in the Kingdom of Bahrain in support from the Bahrain Economic Development Board as part of its role to attract investments to Bahrain to enhance economic diversification efforts in the Kingdom, it added.

Speaking on the occasion, Tamkeen CEO Maha Abdulhameed Mofeez emphasized the importance of supporting Bahraini SMEs due to the vital role they play in boosting the national economy.

"This agreement with Zoho is aligned with our commitment to empowering Bahraini SMEs to embrace technology and transform digitally to enhance their productivity and sustainability. We do that by partnering with large international and local entities that can enable digital transformation," she noted.

"Furthermore, we believe that digital transformation in various enterprises across the Kingdom will provide quality opportunities for Bahrain’s tech talent and enhance the Kingdom’s position as a regional tech hub ready to attract investments from all over the world," she added.

According to Tamkeen, the initiative is aligned with its strategic priorities for 2025, which focus on enhancing the position and competitiveness of Bahrainis in the private sector, equipping them with suitable skills for career development in the private sector and prioritizing enterprise growth, digitization as well as sustainability.

It is also aimed at supporting the development of the ecosystem surrounding the labor market and private sector.

"Our partnership with Tamkeen marks a significant step in our commitment to empowering Bahraini SMEs with world-class digital tools tailored to their unique needs,” said Hyther Nizam, President MEA at Zoho.

"This collaboration reflects our broader regional expansion strategy and our commitment to transnational localism - investing locally and deeply integrating into the communities we serve," observed Nizam.

Zoho said it has experienced a notable surge in demand for its product suite in the Middle East and Africa since 2020, making it one of the company's fastest-growing regions globally.

Its top-selling products, including Zoho CRM, Zoho Books, and Zoho Creator, are available in multiple languages, such as Arabic, and English. Additionally, these Zoho products support Right-to-Left (RTL) functionality and integrate with both global and local payment gateway solutions.

"By joining forces with Tamkeen, we are not only bringing global technology closer to local businesses but also contributing to the Kingdom’s vision for economic diversification and digital innovation," he added.-TradeArabia News Service

