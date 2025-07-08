Arab Finance: ALKAN Telecom, a subsidiary of Alkan CIT, joined forces with Orbus Software to expand its digital transformation service portfolio, according to an emailed press release.

ALKAN Telecom, a leading ICT solutions provider in Egypt and the Middle East and Africa, became Orbus’s exclusive partner in Egypt.

The company will be responsible for the delivery and implementation of Orbus’s solutions in the local market, starting with the banking and financial sectors.

It also seeks to expand into other vital sectors in line with its future growth plans.

Furthermore, ALKAN Telcom will provide tailored customizations for local organizations, and seamless integration with existing digital infrastructure, while offering consulting services to back enterprise transformation initiatives.

The partnership will empower businesses in Egypt to drive digital transformation through strategic enterprise architecture.

Ahmed Ali, Technology Director at ALKAN Telecom, commented: “Through this collaboration, we will deliver integrated solutions that improve operational agility, elevate governance standards, and support sustainable enterprise growth.”

On his part, Adam Lamping, VP of Partnerships at Orbus Software, highlighted: “ALKAN Telecom is the ideal partner for us in Egypt, thanks to its deep knowledge of the local market and long-standing expertise in delivering cybersecurity and digital transformation solutions.”

© 2020-2023 Arab Finance For Information Technology. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).