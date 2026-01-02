Arab Finance: Egypt’s Ministry of Finance has announced an $80 reduction in fees for automating and verifying commercial documents for incoming air shipments, coinciding with the mandatory implementation of the Advance Cargo Information (ACI) system starting Thursday, January 1st, 2026, as per a statement.

Finance Minister Ahmed Kouchouk said the decision lowers the cost of automation, data verification, and related electronic services to $95 per incoming air shipment.

The reduction will apply for a six-month period beginning January 1st, 2026.

Kouchouk said the ministry is committed to engaging with business partners with a high level of flexibility and simplification, while continuing to strengthen governance.

He added that the ACI system plays a key role in regulating the Egyptian market, ensuring the entry of high-quality and compliant goods, and deepening competition in a way that benefits citizens and supports national industry.