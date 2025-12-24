The Telecommunications Regulatory Authority (TRA) has announced the launch of Satellite Direct-to-Device (D2D) services, making the kingdom the first in the GCC to authorise this cutting-edge technology.

This move ensures that mobile users can stay connected even in the most remote areas where traditional cell towers don’t reach.

Traditionally, mobile phones require proximity to a terrestrial cell tower to make calls or send data. If you are in the middle of the desert or far out at sea, you lose signal. Satellite D2D changes the game by allowing standard, off-the-shelf smartphones to communicate directly with satellites in Low Earth Orbit (LEO) without the need for bulky specialised equipment, explained experts.

The launch follows a comprehensive consultation process by the TRA and is a core part of Bahrain’s broader digital strategy to remain one of the most well-connected nations on earth.

By authorising this technology, the TRA is bridging the final gaps in the country’s digital map, including maritime zones and isolated land areas.

Under this new framework, licensed mobile network operators in Bahrain can partner with global satellite firms – such as Starlink or AST SpaceMobile – to provide seamless coverage across the kingdom.

TRA general director Philip Marnick noted that this initiative reinforces Bahrain’s role as a regional leader.

“This technology ensures that people remain connected even beyond the reach of terrestrial networks, supporting safety, economic activity and national resilience,” he added.

This decision essentially turns the entire kingdom – and its surrounding waters – into one giant ‘hotspot’, ensuring that being ‘out of reach’ becomes a thing of the past.

For the average user, this means no more dead zones; whether you are on a boat in the Gulf or exploring remote desert areas, your phone will soon be able to find a signal via satellite the moment signal bars disappear.

Bahrain has been ranked #1 in the Middle East and North Africa region and the GCC in the prestigious Global Network Excellence Index.

Renowned for assessing network quality and availability, the Global Network Excellence Index recognised Bahrain for its exceptional performance in 4G and 5G availability, as well as for its fast and reliable download speeds.

The ranking not only affirms Bahrain’s advanced digital infrastructure but also showcases the kingdom’s readiness to meet the growing demands of a digital-first world.

