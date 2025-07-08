Saudi Arabia-headquartered TruKKer Holding has secured $15 million in private credit investment from SWF-backed Ruya Partners to fund its expansion across the region.



The latest financing for the digital freight and logistics platform marks the sixth investment from Ruya Private Capital I.



TruKKer operates a real-time, tech-driven freight marketplace that connects more than 60,000 transporters with at least 1,200 businesses across nine countries, including Saudi Arabia, UAE, Oman, Bahrain, Jordan, Turkey and Kazakhstan.



The investment will boost the company's capital structure and support its goal to digitise and optimise freight and supply chain operations, according to Gaurav Biswas, Founder and CEO of TruKKer.



"But this is more than capital. It's a bold endorsement of our vision - and a pivotal leap toward redefining freight for a faster, smarter and more connected region," TruKKer said on Monday.



Ruya's investor base includes sovereign wealth funds, SWF-backed investment entities and public pension funds, among others.



(Writing by Cleofe Maceda; editing by Seban Scaria)

