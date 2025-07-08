The Bahrain Economic Development Board (Bahrain EDB) has attracted over $250 million in investments from United Kingdom-based companies in the past three years (2022-2024) spanning across key sectors including financial services, ICT, education and tourism.

This milestone achievement underscores Bahrain’s growing appeal as a strategic investment destination and highlights the strengthening economic ties between Bahrain and the United Kingdom, it stated.

The announcement was made during a high-level EDB delegation visit to the UK led by Noor bint Ali Alkhulaif, Minister of Sustainable Development and Chief Executive of Bahrain EDB, where they showcased Bahrain’s investment opportunities to British businesses and investors.

The trip included senior officials from the kingdom’s investment promotion agency, engaging in meetings with potential investors and participating in curated events focused on trends in manufacturing, and logistics.

Speqking at the meeting, Ali Alkhulaif said Bahrain has long cultivated strong global partnerships, with a focus on economic cooperation and trade. "The inclusion of UK in the Comprehensive Security Integration and Prosperity Agreement, along with the recent signing of the Strategic Investment and Collaboration Partnership (SIP2) with Bahrain in June, will support economic growth and job creation in both countries marking a significant milestone—deepening our collaboration across security, economic integration, and technological innovation," she stated.

Bahrain, she stated, remains a trusted gateway for UK companies seeking growth in the Middle East, backed by a business-friendly environment, agile regulation, and high-growth sectors.

"The increased confidence from UK investors is a testament to our enduring partnership, and we look forward to building on this momentum," she added.

During the visit, the Bahrain EDB, in collaboration with the Financial Times, will curate two panel discussions about “Shaping the Next Generation of Manufacturing and Logistics Hubs”.

Both sessions will explore global shifts in tariffs, supply chains, technology, and sustainability, emphasising how companies are re-evaluating and relocating manufacturing and logistics hubs to optimise resources and market responsiveness.

Bahrain’s longstanding relationship with the UK continues to deepen across multiple priority sectors. The two nations recently signed a second SIP2 involving over £2 billion in investment from the Bahraini private sector, targeting carbon reduction and sustainable development projects.

Bilateral non-oil trade saw a significant growth of 45% in 2024, reaching $645 million compared to $443 million in 2023.

Prominent UK companies operating in Bahrain include Standard Chartered, HSBC, Howden, Deloitte, Ernst & Young, Reckitt Benckiser, PwC, the University of Strathclyde, and Conexus Resources Group.-TradeArabia News Service

