RWinvest, an award-winning UK property investment company, has launched its first international headquarters in the United Arab Emirates.

The move marks a significant milestone in the business's 21-year journey and represents a strategic step in strengthening the company’s global footprint.

Headquartered in Liverpool with successful operations across London and Manchester, RWinvest has built a strong reputation for delivering high-performing property investments backed by a track record of completed developments from reputable partners including Legacie, Nexus Residential and Caro Developments. The company specialises in identifying high-yield buy-to-let opportunities in regeneration areas with strong tenant demand and long-term capital growth potential.

The UAE office, located on Sheikh Zayed Road in Dubai, positions RWinvest at the heart of one of the world's fastest-growing commercial hubs, enhancing accessibility for international and GCC investors to the UK market. It will be used to improve communication with existing investors and develop relationships with new investors by offering face-to-face meetings and hosting events, briefings and one-to-one consultations in the region.

To lead the company’s expansion into the Middle East, RWinvest has appointed Lori Driscoll as Director of Middle East. Lori was previously Sales Manager for RWinvest, between 2016 and 2019, before she relocated to the Middle East. With over a decade of experience in regional business development and strategic partnerships, she will now oversee the company’s growth across the GCC while supporting investors seeking secure, value-driven UK property opportunities.

Driscoll commented: “The Middle East, particularly the GCC, remains one of the most influential sources of international capital flowing in the UK property market and the UK remains a core market for global investors seeking a combination of legal certainty, transparent regulation and consistent rental demand. RWinvest’s presence in the region will enable us to support this demand more effectively, whilst providing investors with trusted guidance and exclusive opportunities.”

“Having a team on the ground in the UAE means that our clients can come into the office, sit down with us and work through their portfolio strategy in person, rather than everything being done remotely.

Michael Gledhill, CEO of RWinvest, said: “The opening of our Dubai office marks a significant new chapter for RWinvest and our commitment to international growth. This expansion enhances our ability to connect global investors with high-quality UK property opportunities, while strengthening our long-standing commitment to transparency and long-term value. For GCC investors, UK property can act as a hedge, a source of stable income and long–term capital growth play. The Dubai office is here to make accessing that market simpler, clearer and more personal.

“For more than two decades, we’ve earned a reputation for excellence in UK property investment. Bringing our expertise to a global audience marks the start of an exciting new era for RWinvest.”

The new office will provide a number of opportunities that will boost the UK’s property sector, with GCC investors continuing to view the UK as a stable and high-growth destination for real estate investment. RWinvest has seen a sustained increase in demand from GCC-based investors for UK property over the past 18 months. A base in Dubai will allow RWinvest to better serve this expanding investor base.

