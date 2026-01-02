MUSCAT: The Sultanate of Oman, represented by the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Economy, announced the allocation of approximately RO100 million per year towards the National Employment Programme, as part of the newly announced Eleventh Five-Year Development Plan (2026–2030).

The announcement was made during a press event in Muscat, during which the Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Economy, Dr Nasser bin Rashid al Maawali, outlined the framework underpinning the plan: “For the first time, a standalone framework for the labour market and employment has been introduced... Improving the efficiency of the labour market and employment is one of the challenges we were keen to address clearly and in an achievement-oriented manner,” he said.

“A total of twenty-one strategic programmes have been identified to address labour market and employment challenges. This objective ensures that economic indicators are reflected in the social dimension of development, so that growth and employment progress along parallel tracks.”

According to the Eleventh Five-Year Development Plan, the framework is expected to generate 700,000 job opportunities during the Plan period. 301,000 of which are direct job opportunities for Omanis in the public and private sectors, at a rate of about 60,000 jobs annually.

Moreover, the framework expects most new private-sector jobs for Omanis to be created in retail, which accounts for 34.2 per cent of projected opportunities during the plan period, followed by construction at 29.8 per cent. Industry, tourism and transport are expected to contribute 10.6 per cent, 8.7 per cent and 5.5 per cent, respectively.

According to official reports, the framework will be funded through a 1.2% allocation from the value of contracts and procurement invoices within government units, OIA affiliated companies, and Oil and Gas companies.

The framework also outlined the implementation of a set of policies to achieve the objectives of the labour market, including regulating and enhancing on-the-job training; promoting a positive work culture; accelerating the absorption of job seekers; introducing and developing professional standards across economic sectors; empowering national talent in private-sector institutions; developing the labour recruitment system; designing employment programmes for specific groups; and regulating flexible and remote work.

