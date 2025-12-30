Arab Finance: Egyptian Minister of Investment and Foreign Trade Hassan El-Khatib and the UAE Minister of Foreign Trade Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi held high-level talks aimed at boosting trade and investment ties and advancing cooperation across priority sectors, according to a statement issued by Egypt’s Ministry of Investment and Foreign Trade on December 29th.

This came as both sides work to bridge remaining differences in negotiations over a draft comprehensive economic partnership agreement.

The discussions reviewed the current state of bilateral relations, recent developments in joint cooperation, and a range of issues of mutual interest, with a focus on strengthening the economic and trade partnership between the two countries.

El-Khatib highlighted the depth of historical and fraternal relations between Egypt and the UAE, describing the meeting as part of ongoing coordination efforts that reflect both sides’ commitment to pursuing shared interests through partnership and integration.

He noted that talks covered areas such as digital trade and trade in services, while reaffirming the state’s support for initiatives aimed at attracting investment and improving the business climate.

He added that textiles, engineering, and chemicals are among the priority sectors for cooperation in the coming period, stressing the need to translate opportunities into concrete outcomes through practical steps.

El-Khatib also underscored the importance of building on the technical progress already achieved in negotiations over the draft comprehensive economic partnership agreement, calling for intensified joint efforts to resolve outstanding issues and finalize a balanced framework that supports investment flows, particularly in high-value-added productive sectors, while preserving the flexibility of trade regulations to enhance competitiveness in both economies.

For his part, Al Zeyoudi reaffirmed the UAE’s commitment to strengthening its economic partnership with Egypt in a manner that serves the interests of both countries and reinforces their regional and international competitiveness.

He expressed optimism about concluding technical discussions in the next phase and building on the progress made so far, noting that this would open new avenues for trade and investment cooperation and encourage greater private sector participation within a transparent and integrated economic framework.

