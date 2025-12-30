Muscat – Ministry of Energy and Minerals (MEM) has announced the opening of new public mining areas for investment, targeting both local and international firms. This strategic initiative, which runs from December 28, 2025 until April 28, 2026, aims to bolster the Sultanate’s mining sector by offering high-quality opportunities based on robust geological and economic assessments. The tender specifically includes two significant sites in the North Sharqiyah Governorate, covering areas of 1.33 sq km and 1.22 sq km respectively. Preliminary geological indicators suggest the presence of high-value dark marble, presenting promising prospects for mining projects that support the national economy.

Eng Saud Khamis Al Mahrouqi, Director General of Minerals, highlighted that Oman’s marble is a primary success story within the mining industry due to its superior geological quality and diverse colour range.

With over 15 active quarries and 11 integrated processing plants producing more than one million tonnes annually, the Ministry is focused on maximising domestic value-added benefits. This policy includes restricting the export of raw blocks in favour of processed final products such as architectural tiles and decorative stones. Furthermore, the Ministry is encouraging the adoption of modern technologies and circular economy principles, such as recycling marble waste, to ensure environmental sustainability and job creation.

