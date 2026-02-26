Muscat – Foreign direct investment into Oman increased 16.2% year-on-year by the end of the third quarter of 2025, with total FDI stocks reaching RO30.948bn, according to data released by the National Centre for Statistics and Information (NCSI).

FDI inflows during the first nine months of 2025 stood at RO4.323bn, up from RO3.302bn recorded in the corresponding period of 2024, reflecting continued investor confidence across key sectors of the sultanate’s economy.

NCSI data indicates sustained foreign investor interest in Oman, driven largely by hydrocarbons and supported by gains in several non-oil sectors.

The oil and gas exploration sector continued to account for the largest share of foreign investment, with total FDI reaching RO24.9bn by the end of Q3 2025, representing a year-on-year increase of 21.1%. Inflows into the sector amounted to RO4.334bn during the first nine months of 2025, compared to RO2.894bn in the same period of 2024.

Manufacturing ranked second, with total FDI of RO2.715bn and an increase of 11.1% year-on-year. However, FDI inflows into manufacturing dropped to RO270.200mn in the first nine months of 2025 from RO674.800mn in 2024.

The financial intermediation sector recorded a growth of 9%, with total foreign investments increasing to RO1.483bn by Q3 2025. The sector posted inflows of RO123mn during the first nine months of 2025 and net outflows of RO170mn in the corresponding period of 2024.

Other sectors showing notable growth in FDI included trade, which expanded 17.4% to RO292.8mn, with inflows increasing to RO43.3mn from RO34.3mn. FDI stock in construction grew 7.2% to RO102.6mn.

By contrast, real estate, renting and business activities contracted 40.5%, with total FDI falling to RO596.4mn by the end of Q3 2025. The sector recorded net outflows of RO407.5mn during the first nine months of 2025, compared to net outflows of RO29.7mn a year earlier.

FDI in transport, storage and communication decreased 8.1% to RO364.9mn, recording net outflows of RO32.1mn in the first nine months of 2025 and inflows of RO35.200mn a year earlier. Electricity and water edged down 1.1% to RO296.300mn FDI stock, while hotels and restaurants remained broadly stable at RO111.400mn foreign investment.

UK and US lead

By country of origin, the United Kingdom remained the largest foreign investor in Oman, with total investments increasing 21.5% to RO16.027bn by the end of Q3 2025. UK inflows reached RO2.832bn during the first nine months of 2025, compared to RO539.6mn in the same period of 2024.

The United States ranked second, with FDI stocks increasing 24.7% to RO8.248bn. Inflows from the US totalled RO1.635bn in the first nine months of 2025, slightly lower than RO1.715bn recorded in the corresponding period of 2024.

Among regional investors, Kuwait’s investments grew 11.5% to RO1.378bn, with inflows of RO142mn compared to RO606.6mn a year earlier. Qatar’s FDI rose 10.2% to RO748.6mn, supported by inflows of RO69.1mn versus RO52.100mn in the first nine months of 2024. The UAE’s FDI in Oman registered a drop of 9.7% to RO634.7mn.

