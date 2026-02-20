The Muscat Municipality has announced investment opportunities for various facilities at the Oman Botanic Garden (OBG).

These include the operation and management of the Dhofar Mountains café (ground floor and first floor) for the provision of food and beverages, operating under a registered trademark and a modern brand concept.

The offers include the operation and management of four food carts for the provision of snacks, beverages, and specialty coffee, operating under a registered trademark and modern branding concept, and the operation and management of a garden-inspired gift shop at the Visitor Centre

The bids are also invited for the operation and management of the restaurant, which will provide international food and beverages, operating under a registered trademark and distinct branding concept.

The Ministry of Heritage and Tourism (MHT) has handed over the Oman Botanic Garden project to the Muscat Municipality.

The project is considered one of the rarest gardens in terms of size and the comprehensive components that combine geographical and botanical diversity with educational and tourism utilization, the statement said.

The Oman Botanic Garden project, which holds considerable importance for tourism, science, research, and heritage preservation, showcases a diverse array of Oman's natural environments by featuring native plants and trees within a unified space.

This strategic project is expected to play a crucial role in safeguarding the Sultanate's unique plant biodiversity while promoting public awareness of environmental conservation. It is also poised to become a key driver of ecotourism and environmental education in the region.

The garden holds notable scientific and research value, acting as a living archive and repository of data on numerous Omani plant species. Survey activities have documented and collected hundreds of native plants, including the discovery of 20 species endemic solely to Oman

To support accessibility, Muscat Municipality has opened a 1.4 km dual carriageway on Al Khoud Village Road.

This road features two lanes in each direction, pedestrian sidewalks, and improved facilities to ensure smooth traffic flow toward the Oman Botanic Garden.

Situated approximately 35 km from Muscat International Airport, the Oman Botanic Garden is designed to replicate natural habitats that reflect the region's rich botanical heritage.

The garden offers a comprehensive destination for research, education, recreation, expert interaction, and an exceptional visitor experience. Notably, it will feature Oman's first cable car ride, alongside open playgrounds, event spaces, and interactive zones. The entire project embraces sustainability in its design, construction, and operation.

A core component of the garden is its nursery, which spans 20,000 sqm and supplies all necessary plants. The nursery includes three covered glasshouses, four greenhouses, shaded areas, and open spaces, underpinning the garden's ongoing development and maintenance

2026 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

