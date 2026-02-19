MUSCAT: A high-level public–private partnership (PPP) briefing held in Muscat brought together government officials, legal specialists, and investors to examine emerging PPP opportunities and implementation lessons within Oman’s evolving regulatory framework.

The event, organised by AmCham Oman in partnership with AMJ, included participation from the Ministry of Finance. During the session, PPP Project Manager Ilyas Alharthi outlined how projects are prioritised and evaluated, explaining that proposals must align with fiscal sustainability requirements and national development priorities coordinated with the PPP Authority.

Practical implementation experience was discussed by Nadir El Houni of Salwa Healthcare and Daud Group, who highlighted lessons from delivering Oman’s first social-sector PPP project, emphasising the importance of early stakeholder coordination and realistic project structuring.

Legal and regional investment perspectives were presented by Ravinder Singh and Mona Hammadi of DLA Piper, who noted that investors are increasingly focused on transparent procurement processes, risk-sharing clarity, and predictable approval pathways.

Speakers also stressed that Oman’s PPP framework has matured significantly since the introduction of dedicated legislation, with stronger regulatory oversight and clearer coordination mechanisms between ministries. The private sector was encouraged to submit unsolicited proposals addressing operational and infrastructure challenges, particularly in healthcare, utilities, and transport sectors.

Commenting on the event, Rebecca Olson, CEO of AmCham Oman, said the session aimed to foster direct dialogue between government entities and investors, enabling companies to better understand how to structure viable PPP proposals aligned with national priorities.

