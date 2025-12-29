MUSCAT: Building on its unwavering efforts to strengthen the entrepreneurial landscape, foster innovation and invest in national capabilities, Oman Investment Authority (OIA) has launched the ‘Hamat’ programme in collaboration with the General Secretariat of the Council of Ministers, as part of the ‘Idea Makers’ initiative and within the framework of ‘Together Forward’ forum. Through the ‘Hamat’ programme, OIA seeks to harness the potential of Omani youth, residents, startups, SMEs, innovators and entrepreneurs to address pressing challenges raised by OIA companies, empowering them to create projects with lasting economic and social impact.

The programme offers a comprehensive journey across three main tracks. The first, the Governorates Track, is designed to showcase and elevate the tourism potential of Oman by encouraging the creation of innovative tourism experiences. This track aims to strengthen the cultural and economic role of each governorate, while contributing to sustainable local development.

The second track focuses on real-world challenges faced by companies, particularly in key sectors such as energy, logistics and tourism. The third track is academic in nature, targeting students, researchers and academics; and fostering collaboration with academic institutions, private sector entities and entrepreneurs. This track aims to bridge the gap between scientific research and market demand through the development of innovative and practical solutions.

The programme will be rolled out in four phases. The first phase will take place from January 1 to 27, 2026 and will include a series of orientation tours across Oman’s governorates to introduce the programme and the specific challenges. Participants will receive support in developing and submitting their ideas through a series of workshops facilitated by experts from OIA companies and the broader entrepreneurship ecosystem. The second phase, scheduled from February 1 to 5, 2026, will feature an intensive bootcamp that covers essential topics such as problem framing, solution development, business model design and the fundamentals of prototyping.

The third phase will coincide with the ‘Together Forward’ forum on February 8 and 9, 2026, during which shortlisted projects will be presented and recognised for their contributions to the national economy. The final phase will focus on incubating outstanding ideas for up to nine months, giving them the necessary support to be developed into economically viable and nationally impactful ventures.

OIA encourages youth to participate in ‘Hamat’ programme and register via the website hamat.oia.gov.om. Additionally, the programme guide is available for detailed information on the main tracks and challenges. The programme allows each participant to select the challenge most aligned with their interest, attend the orientation sessions and workshops; and submit their project ideas for a chance to join the bootcamp and present their solutions to a panel of judges during the final stage.

2025 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).