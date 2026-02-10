Safanad, a principal-led investment company with a major presence in US and Saudi Arabia that builds world-class businesses has announced the successful sale of HC-One, the UK’s largest care home provider, to a leading healthcare real estate investment trust (REIT) for over $1.6 billion.

The transaction underscores Safanad’s ongoing focus on creating enduring value through strategic partnerships and disciplined investment in essential social infrastructure across global markets.

Today, the company remains focused on further expanding its global healthcare investments, with particular emphasis on the GCC region.

Throughout Safanad’s ownership, substantial capital expenditure was deployed to enhance and expand HC-One’s care home infrastructure, alongside major investments in digitalisation and operational modernisation.

These initiatives strengthened the company’s performance, efficiency, and governance - while significantly improving the quality of care and the living experience for residents.

According to Safanad, this sale concludes a 10-year investment and business-building period during which the company led HC-One’s transformation into the largest care home platform in the UK. It currently has nearly 300 homes servicing around 15,000 residents.

This growth was driven by a clearly defined strategy combining organic expansion and four strategic bolt-on acquisitions, which collectively established HC-One’s national scale, operational excellence, and leadership position in the UK market.

Safanad’s long-term investment horizon and partnership-driven approach enabled the business to focus on sustainable value creation, quality outcomes, and responsible growth.

"HC-One has been a defining investment for Safanad and a clear example of our long-term, partnership-driven approach," said Kamal Bahamdan, the Founder and CEO of Safanad.

"Over the past decade, we worked closely with management to strengthen HC-One’s foundation, modernize operations, and enhance the standard of care delivered to thousands of residents across the UK," stated Bahamdan.

"We are proud of the transformation achieved and confident that HC-One is well positioned for its next chapter under new ownership, while Safanad continues to expand its global healthcare platform - with a particular focus on Saudi Arabia and the wider Gulf region, where structural transformation is creating significant opportunities for long-term value creation," he noted.

"As this transformation accelerates, we see a meaningful opportunity for Safanad to take a leadership role in supporting the development of the region’s healthcare ecosystem, leveraging our global expertise and proven track record in building scalable, high-impact platforms in essential sectors," he added.

Ziad Dannaoui, Senior Partner at Safanad, said the sale of HC-One marks the culmination of a decade-long partnership and value creation journey.

"Our sustained investment in HC-One’s infrastructure, digital transformation, and operational excellence has generated substantial value for all of our stakeholders. HC-One represents another highly successful investment for Safanad," he added.

Building on the structural transformation in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s healthcare market, Safanad is mobilising its global healthcare investment expertise alongside a strengthened regional leadership team - each with a proven track record in building and scaling high-impact platforms across Saudi Arabia and the wider GCC - to support the next phase of sector development in the Kingdom.

Safanad is also forging strategic global partnerships designed to drive meaningful impact, innovation, and operational excellence across Saudi Arabia’s healthcare ecosystem. The firm brings clinical excellence, institutional-grade investment discipline, and a hands-on operational approach to the sector. Its portfolio companies in the Kingdom are already emerging as leaders in their respective verticals, with clear strategies to scale further and replicate success in alignment with national priorities and long-term sector reform.-TradeArabia News Service

