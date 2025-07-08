Arab Finance: Tahoun Law Firm has officially launched Tahoun Smart, the first fully integrated digital legal platform offering professional legal services for individuals and businesses online, according to a press release.

The platform will secure seamless and valuable solutions for entrepreneurs and startup founders who often face challenges in navigating legal procedures.

It will help the company to accelerate the registration process and access affordable and specialized legal services or understand complex contract clauses.

Through its user-friendly smart interface, Tahoun Smart provide a comprehensive digital ecosystem that allows users to remotely complete a wide range of legal transactions without the need to visit a law office.

Nermeen Tahoun, Founding Partner at Tahoun Law Firm, stated: "We launched the Tahoun Smart app in response to the national push towards digitalization, aiming to offer more flexible and rapid legal services that meet the needs of entrepreneurs and startups.”

“It serves as a powerful tool to simplify legal procedures and provide fast, accessible solutions—anytime and anywhere, without the hassle of paperwork or complex steps,” Tahoun added.

Since its launch, the app has managed more than 1,200 legal transactions, including 377 startup incorporation filings, as well as legal consultations, certified document translations, contract drafting and legal analysis services.

The launch of Tahoun Smart aims to accelerate digital transformation, as the digital legal services are no longer a luxury but a necessity.

