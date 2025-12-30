Egypt aims to produce 15 million mobile phones next year and begin exporting devices to international markets, following the manufacture of 10 million units in 2025, Minister of Communications and Information Technology Amr Talaat said on Monday.

Speaking to military attaches-elect at the Institute for Intelligence and Security Science Studies, Talaat stated that the 10 million devices produced this year featured 40% local added value. He noted that Egypt has successfully attracted 15 international mobile brands to manufacture locally as part of a broader strategy to transform the communications and information technology (ICT) sector into a production-led strategic power.

Talaat reported that Egypt’s digital exports reached $7.4bn in 2025, with a target to increase this div to $9bn. He highlighted Egypt’s pivotal role in global data infrastructure, noting that 21 international subsea cables currently pass through the country, carrying 90% of the data traffic between Asia and Europe and serving more than 60 countries.

“The ICT sector globally has become an arena for competition between countries, particularly with rapid developments in artificial intelligence and semiconductors,” Talaat said, adding that cyberattacks now directly impact national security.

The minister outlined Egypt’s human capital targets, stating the government aims to train 1 million people in technology specialities by 2030, up from 800,000 trainees this year. To support this, the state has established 27 “WE” schools for applied technology—one in every governorate—and the Egypt University of Informatics, which recently celebrated its first graduating class.

Regarding digital governance, Talaat announced that the “Digital Egypt” platform now offers 210 services to over 10m registered users. This includes the digitisation of traffic fine payments and the launch of the first phase of services dedicated to Egyptians living abroad.

The minister also pointed to Egypt’s growing status in the international outsourcing market, with more than 270 centres providing digital services globally. He noted that 60,000 jobs were created in the outsourcing sector over the past three years, with recent agreements signed with 55 companies expected to provide an additional 75,000 opportunities.

Talaat concluded by stating that the ministry’s future priorities include completing the rollout of fibre-optic cables across all governorates and enhancing mobile coverage following the launch of 5G services.

The meeting was attended by Major General Mohammed Salah el-Din Qatat, head of the Military Attaches Service.

