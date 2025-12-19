Egypt is expanding strategic partnerships with global technology leaders including Philips and General Electric to localise the manufacturing of medical imaging equipment and transfer advanced diagnostic technology, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Health Khaled Abdel Ghaffar said on Thursday.

Opening the fourth International Radiology Conference, Abdel Ghaffar stated that the state is prioritising the development of diagnostic services as a cornerstone of universal health coverage. He highlighted that the ministry is currently working to build a sustainable health system by integrating artificial intelligence (AI) and digital transformation into medical practice.

“Artificial intelligence is a supporter of radiologists, not a replacement for them,” Abdel Ghaffar said, noting that the technology improves diagnostic accuracy. He called for the expansion of teleradiology and digital platforms to enhance data exchange efficiency across the national health grid.

The minister toured an international exhibition featuring 30 local and international companies, where he reviewed progress on domestic manufacturing plans and supply chain development. Mohamed Fawzy, the minister’s advisor for radiology, confirmed that a local factory for radiology equipment is being established to reduce imports and ensure long-term sustainability.

During the event, the Ministry of Health and Population signed a memorandum of understanding with the Royal College of Radiologists (RCR) of the United Kingdom. The agreement aims to develop specialised training programmes and establish accreditation standards that align with international benchmarks for continuous medical education.

Tarek El-Diasty, President of the Egyptian Society of Radiology, called for joint efforts with the ministry to draft legislation protecting the specialisation. He praised the conference as a global platform for exchanging expertise and advancing the professional capabilities of Egyptian doctors.

The conference, which runs from Dec. 17 to 19, focuses on the integration of scientific research with clinical practice. Abdel Ghaffar concluded that investing in knowledge and technology localisation remains the primary path to establishing Egypt as a regional centre of excellence for radiology and medical diagnosis.

