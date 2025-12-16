Arab Finance: Egypt successfully launched its SPNEX nanosatellite into orbit on Wednesday, December 10th, with the spacecraft entering its designated trajectory and transmitting its first signals, the Egyptian Space Agency (EgSA) said.

The launch is part of Egypt’s nanosatellite development programs and underscores the ability of national teams to deliver fully integrated space systems, covering design, manufacturing, assembly, integration, testing, and in-orbit operations.

Functioning as a scientific laboratory in space, SPNEX was developed through cooperation between the EgSA and the Academy of Scientific Research and Technology (ASRT).

The satellite specializes in measuring plasma characteristics in the ionosphere, which supports scientific studies on the effects of solar and geomagnetic storms, builds accurate ionospheric models, and backs climate research.

Development of SPNEX was carried out entirely within the EgSA’s laboratories since the first quarter of 2022, with all assembly, integration, and testing completed at the agency’s AIT Center in the Egyptian Space City.

Data generated by SPNEX will be made available soon to researchers at Egyptian universities and research centers to support scientific research and space applications.

