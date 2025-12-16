Arab Finance: Holding Company for Food Industries (HCFI) has signed a cooperation protocol with the telecom operator e& Egypt to roll out integrated digital solutions across HCFI’s modernized consumer cooperatives, including the Carry On outlets, the Ministry of Supply and Internal Trade announced.

Under the agreement, e& Egypt will provide a package of telecommunications and internet services, digital transformation and cloud computing solutions, e-payment systems, as well as tracking services and surveillance cameras.

The partnership also includes upgrading digital infrastructure at branches and linking them to modern technology systems to improve operational efficiency and ensure service sustainability.

The protocol also provides the availability of e& money services at Carry On outlets and the installation and operation of Super Pay machines, alongside the development of an integrated loyalty points system that allows customers to access a range of benefits and services.

This enhances financial inclusion and encourages consumers to use the upgraded subsidized retail outlets, bringing them in line with major retail chains.

It is noteworthy that the signing was witnessed by the Minister of Supply and Internal Trade Sherif Farouk at the ministry’s headquarters in the New Capital.

Farouk said the Carry On project represents an advanced model for subsidized retail outlets, designed to improve service quality for citizens, strengthen trust in ministry-affiliated stores, and deliver a qualitative shift in displaying goods and providing services.

The move comes as part of the state’s broader efforts to support digital transformation, develop the domestic trade system, and improve citizens’ access to subsidized goods and services, the ministry said.

