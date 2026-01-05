Arab Finance: The Trade Remedies Sector of the Ministry of Investment and Foreign Trade held a hearing session to investigate preventive measures against imports of cold-rolled, galvanized, and colored steel sheets, according to a statement.

This investigation was a result of the significant and unexpected increase in import volume and its negative impact on the local industry amid current global events, rapid developments, and escalating international trade conflicts.

Hence, the ministry imposed temporary safeguard duties for a period of 200 days, effective as of September 14th, 2025.

The investigating authority also conducts field verification visits to involved local manufacturers, users, and importers to verify the accuracy of the data and documents submitted.

However, the authority affirmed that imposing duties is not intended to close the market to imports, but rather to ensure their fair entry, protecting both local industry and consumers.

