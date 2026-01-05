Arab Finance: Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly has appointed Mohamed El Gawsaky as the CEO of the General Authority for Investment and Free Zones (GAFI) for a one-year term, according to a statement.

The appointment is part of Egypt’s efforts to improve the investment climate and stimulate economic growth.

El Gawsaky brings more than two decades of experience in both the public and private sectors, with a strong background in planning, investment attraction, and the development of business policies.

He currently serves as Assistant Minister of Investment and Foreign Trade for Planning, Trade, and Digital Transformation Affairs, where he exerts efforts to expand Egypt’s foreign trade capabilities and scale international partnerships.

The new GAFI CEO previously held the position of State Undersecretary at the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology, where he was responsible for the Central Department for International Relations.

Before joining the government, El Gawsaky worked for more than 15 years in the private sector, holding several senior executive positions in local and global companies across the MENA region and emerging markets.

His responsibilities also included business development, operations management, strategic planning, and the deployment of emerging technologies.



