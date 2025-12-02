Hassana, the investment arm of Saudi Arabia's main pension fund, named Sabty Sulaiman Al-Sabty as its new chief executive officer on Monday.

Al-Sabty, whose appointment took effect on December 1, has previously worked at the Capital Markets Authority and headed local investment bank Riyad Capital.

He will now hold the mandate of steering one of the world’s largest pension funds, which manages more than $300 billion in assets.

Hassana has become an increasingly active global investor since the 2021 merger of the kingdom's General Organization of Social Insurance and the Public Pension Agency.

(Reporting by Utkarsh Shetti in Dubai; Editing by Kate Mayberry)