The General Authority for Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZONE) and Pitcairn Group have signed a contract to establish a food industries project in Sokhna Industrial Zone, with total investments of $8 million (around EGP 400 million), the zone said in a statement on December 22nd.

The project will be developed on a 10,000-square-meter land plot within the area of the industrial developer Main Development Company (MDC) and is expected to create 450 direct jobs.

Production is scheduled to begin in early 2027, with an annual capacity of 18,000 tons of frozen potatoes and vegetables, in addition to 73 million prepared meals targeting the aviation, hotel, hospital, and industrial sectors.

The output will also support humanitarian relief initiatives and exports to regional markets.

Chairman of SCZONE Waleid Gamal El-Dien said that the project comes as part of the authority's goal to localize 21 sectors, including industry, logistics, and services.

