MUSCAT: The Government of the Russian Federation has approved the appointment of the Minister of Economic Development Maxim Reshetnikov as Chair of the Russian contingent of the Joint Omani-Russian Commission on Trade, Economic and Technical Cooperation. The decree confirming this was approved by the Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Mikhail Mishustin.

The document establishing the intergovernmental commission was signed on April 22, 2025, during the state visit of His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik to Russia, where he met with the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin.

The Chair on the Omani side is the Minister of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion of the Sultanate of Oman Qais bin Mohammed al Yousef.

“Oman is one of Russia’s points of entry into the Persian Gulf market. It is a modern, rapidly developing country where demand for foreign trade contacts and joint projects is growing”, Maxim Reshetnikov noted. “The prospects for expanding cooperation in trade, investment, industry, energy, agriculture, science, education, information and communications technology, cultural exchange and so on, are significant. Our intention is to advocate the interests of Russian business as much as possible within the framework of the intergovernmental commission”.

The Minister of Economic Development of the Russian Federation further noted that the immediate plans of the intergovernmental commission include developing cooperation between the private sector and SMEs in the two countries, as well as holding joint exhibitions, forums and conferences as part of its trade and economic agenda.

Earlier, on November 13, the first Oman–Russia Business Forum wrapped up in Muscat, the capital of the Sultanate of Oman. The event represented a significant milestone in strengthening bilateral relations and established a new format of interaction between the countries. The Forum was held as part of a business mission to Muscat timed to coincide with the 40th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations. At the event, the parties confirmed their intention to make the Forum an annual event, thus establishing it as a sustainable mechanism for developing the bilateral partnership.

