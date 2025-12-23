Quantum Investment BV raised its ownership in Edita Food Industries from 45.074% to 48.79%, according to a disclosure filed to the Egyptian Exchange (EGX).

The company has purchased further 51.469 million shares of the EGX-listed company at a value of EGP 1.261 billion, equivalent to EGP 24.5 per share.

It is worth highlighting that EFG Hermes Brokerage was the broker for the block-trading deal.

In the first nine months of 2025, the company’s consolidated profit excluding minority interest surged by 37.52% year-on-year (YoY) to EGP 1.741 billion from EGP 1.266 billion a year earlier.

© 2025 All Rights Reserved Arab Finance For Information Technology Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).