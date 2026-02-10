Robertet Group, one of the world's leading companies in the fragrances, flavours, and natural raw materials industry, is solidifying its commitment to the region through a strategic expansion in Dubai Science Park, the region’s leading science-focused ecosystem and part of TECOM Group PJSC.

The inauguration ceremony of Robertet Middle East & Africa’s new headquarters was attended by Jean Christophe Paris, Consul General of the French Republic in Dubai and the Northern Emirates, alongside VIPs and senior officials from Robertet Group and Dubai Science Park.

The new facility at the heart of one of the world’s emerging fragrance capitals includes state-of-the-art laboratories, evaluation rooms, and creative spaces. It features a Fragrance Creative Area, a cocoon for inspiration and collaboration, and a Flavour Hub dedicated to tailoring solutions for the local market, specialising in beverages, dairy, and sweet and savoury applications.

Robertet Middle East & Africa has been a key player in the region for more than a decade, partnering with prestigious perfume houses. Featuring specialised facilities and premium office spaces, this new facility will continue regional growth and expansion in the favourable environment offered by Dubai Science Park.

“The Middle East is a key region for Robertet, where heritage and creativity meet. This new creative centre embodies our long-standing commitment to natural ingredients and to our partners in the region, enabling us to co-create unique fragrances and flavours that combine French excellence with local inspiration,” said Jérôme Bruhat, Chief Executive Officer of Robertet Group.

“Dubai Science Park provides the perfect environment for innovation and collaboration. With our new creative centre, Robertet Middle East & Africa reinforces its mission to deliver unique, sustainable creations inspired by nature and tailored to the tastes of our regional customers," added Benjamin Ogrizek, Managing Director, Robertet Middle East & Africa.

“Robertet Middle East’s new facility in Dubai Science Park strengthens our ecosystem’s contributions towards science-led innovation and growth in diverse economic sectors,” said Marwan Abdulaziz Janahi, Senior Vice President of Dubai Science Park, part of TECOM Group PJSC. “Dubai Science Park’s sector-specific offering continues to attract global leaders nurturing meaningful scientific advancement, and we will continue to welcome such innovators in line with the vision of Dubai Research and Development Programme and Dubai Economic Agenda ‘D33’.”

Founded in the French town of Grasse in 1850, Robertet Group is renowned for its 175 years of expertise in natural ingredients, spanning fragrances, flavours, and active ingredients. With a presence in over 50 countries and a global turnover of AED3.4 billion, the Group combines nature and innovation to craft inspiring creations, embodying the excellence of French perfumery worldwide.