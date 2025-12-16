Arab Finance: The Internal Trade Development Authority (ITDA) and Commercial International Bank – Egypt (CIB) signed an addendum to a cooperation protocol aimed at expanding and sustaining the provision of digital commercial registry services through the bank’s branches, as per a statement.

Witnessed by Minister of Supply and Internal Trade Sherif Farouk, the protocol was signed by Mohammed Awad, Chairman of ITDA, and Amr El Ganainy, CIB’s Deputy CEO and Executive Board Member.

The addendum sets a framework to regulate the delivery of digital registry services and establish a clear mechanism for settling fees owed to the bank for electronically provided services.

The move paves the way for offering the remaining commercial registry services exclusively through digital platforms.

The signing comes as part of the government’s push to accelerate digital transformation, improve the efficiency of public services, and enhance financial inclusion.

This comes in line with the expansion of digital services, as the service to request commercial registry extracts has been available electronically via the Digital Egypt platform at registry offices located within CIB branches since June 2025. This contributed to achieving a digital transformation rate of 86% in November.

It is worth noting that the addendum builds on a cooperation protocol signed in August 2022, which sought to improve the quality and efficiency of commercial registry services by providing them within CIB branches.

That agreement led to the opening of the first commercial registry office inside a CIB branch in Abbas El Akkad, Nasr City, which recorded about 1,850 transactions in November alone.