ISP provider Rain has launched an Android-enabled hand-portable device called Loop that combines a 5G router, a stereo mediaplayer, and a touchscreen hand-held camera among other features.

With Loop, Rain seems to be making an attempt at the idea of carrying around a portable Wi-Fi router in style, as one can take selfies and play music with the device. The ISP made it clear in a media statement that Loop is a 'first of its kind'.

On the Loop device, one can also connect to the Wi-Fi by scanning. Other conveniences include a rechargeable battery and playing music directly from a streaming app without having to use Bluetooth.

Loopzones

With Loop, Rain also introduces Loopzones. "With Loopzones, you can get unlimited data where you want it, and per-gig data everywhere else. With the Loop’s dual SIMs and new Smartswitching technology, you only have to pay for unlimited data in the places you use the most data.

"Loop users also get access to Free open Loopzones. Connect with your community and get access to unlimited loop data in selected public spaces near you," says Rain.

Loopzones choice of plans

You can either get the loop as part of a monthly subscription or you can buy your Loop and pick a data plan. Both options give you a choice of two plans.

The Unli Zones plan gives you one Unli Loopzone – unlimited loop data at a location of your choice. You also get 10 gigs a month for when you’re on the go. Or you can choose the per-gig plan, which gives you 25 gigs a month to use everywhere. You can add more Unli Loopzones or buy more gigs anytime at RainG.

Loop features



- 5G and 4G wifi sharing

- Stereo speakers

- Echo-cancelling microphones

- Large touch screen display

- Rechargeable battery

- Dual SIM, with Smartswitching

- Powered by Android

