The global digital economy is expected to grow by 9.5% next year, three times faster than the global economy, according to the Digital Economy Trends (DET) 2026 report.

The report was launched by the Digital Cooperation Organization (DCO) on at the Development Finance Conference “MOMENTUM” in Riyadh.

Drawing on DCO primary survey data from more than 400 respondents among policymakers, economists, and technology leaders across 26 countries, DET 2026 identifies 18 digital economy trends and assesses their expected impact on industries, societies, and governments. According to respondents’ outlook, the global digital economy is projected to reach an estimated $28 trillion in 2026, representing 22% of global GDP.

DCO Secretary-General Deemah AlYahya stated: “The digital economy is reshaping our world with unprecedented speed, and the true test of this new era will be whether its benefits reach everyone. The next wave of AI-driven innovation will only be as inclusive as the foundations we build today. With the Digital Economy Trends 2026 report, we call on the global community to act decisively—so that technology becomes not a divider, but a bridge to opportunity, resilience, and shared prosperity for all. The future of the digital economy will be defined not by the speed of innovation, but by how inclusively it is built. This report is a call to strengthen the foundations that make AI accessible, safe, and empowering for all and to act together before the gap becomes irreversible.”

DET 2026 identifies Strengthening End-to-End Cybersecurity, and the Dawn of Ambient Intelligence as the trends poised to deliver the most significant positive socio-economic impact in 2026. Looking ahead over the 3-5 horizon, Converging Frontier Technologies is expected to emerge as the most transformative trend shaping the digital economy:

* Strengthening End-to-End Cybersecurity: Cyber-resilience rises to the top trend for 2026 amid increasingly sophisticated cyberattacks, widening capability gaps, and new risks linked to generative AI and future quantum computing.

* The Dawn of Ambient Intelligence: Widespread connectivity and localised AI are enabling Ambient Intelligent systems to merge seamlessly into daily life, enriching experiences, and creating new opportunities while underscoring the need for strong safeguards and responsible use.

* Converging Frontier Technologies: Advances in AI are accelerating breakthroughs in robotics, spatial computing, biotechnology, and more, expanding the speed and scope of experimentation and raising challenges related to workforce transition, secure digital infrastructure, digital governance frameworks, and safety standards.

The report highlights significant potential for economic value as digital technologies gain momentum and scale globally.

Key opportunities include:

* Up to $4.14 trillion unlocked through immersive hybrid technologies.

*Nearly $4.91 trillion driven by AI-accelerated workforce transformation.

* Around $3.63 trillion in potential value from holistic transformation of digital trade.

* An estimated $3.13 trillion linked to strengthening end-to-end cybersecurity and investment in resilient digital infrastructure.

Preparedness levels vary across regions and sectors, with the private sector viewed as the best prepared to respond to the digital economy trends shaping 2026.

Building on its earlier editions, DET 2026 provides a structured, evidence-based analysis of how digital economy is progressing worldwide. Used alongside the DCO’s Digital Economy Navigator (DEN) - which measures countries’ digital maturity - DET 2026 offers a complementary perspective that shows both where digital economies are heading and how prepared nations are to harness innovation. Together, these DCO digital economy tools enable governments, industry leaders, civil society, and international partners to focus on their digital strategies and investments where they can deliver the greatest impact.

