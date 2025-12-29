RIYADH — The Human Resources Development Fund (HADAF), under the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development, revealed on Sunday that it has contributed SR230 million to support employing 65,000 Saudi citizens in the communications and information technology sector during the period from 2020 until the first half of 2025.

The HADAF emphasized its commitment to enhancing the competitiveness of national talent in this vital sector, raising their technical skills, and empowering young talent. During this period, it has signed eight specialized training agreements linked to employment, valued at over SR273 million. This contributed to a significant increase in the employment sustainability rate for Fund-supported beneficiaries in the sector, reaching 81 percent, a substantial growth compared to 49 percent in 2020.

The HADAF emphasized that its programs have contributed to empowering the communications and information technology sector and enhancing the capabilities of national talent within it. This was achieved through the HADAF's support of 76 professional certifications in specialized fields within the sector, and the participation of 3,877 citizens in on-the-job training programs.

These programs contribute to refining the skills of the national workforce and increasing their readiness to work in advanced technical fields such as artificial intelligence, data science, cybersecurity, and digital engineering.

The HADAF noted that these results reflect its strategic role in enabling the communications and information technology sector in the labor market, and supporting its transformation towards high-quality and promising digital sectors. This is in addition to its continuous efforts in building sustainable national human capabilities that contribute to enhancing economic growth, and keep pace with the requirements of future jobs in the digital economy, especially in big data, cybersecurity, network management and digital knowledge.

