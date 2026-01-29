Lockheed Martin, a global defence technology company, today (January 28) announced the opening of a software factory in Riyadh.

The move is aimed at introducing the company’s advanced software development ecosystem to the kingdom, enabling the rapid development of sovereign software applications and supporting their integration into Lockheed Martin platforms and systems.

The US defence major is transforming its command-and-control capabilities through advanced software architecture, continuous integration and delivery pipelines, and a distributed software factory model.

Together, these efforts are establishing a flexible command-and-control environment that supports scalable tactical, operational, and strategic solutions.

This approach enables the rapid integration of third-party applications while supporting host-nation development within a secure and interoperable command-and-control ecosystem.

"This is a strong example of what can be achieved when Lockheed Martin works closely with Saudi industry and academia to develop world-class, integrated command-and-control capabilities in the Kingdom," remarked Joseph Rank, the chief executive for Lockheed Martin Saudi Arabia and Africa.

"For more than 60 years, Lockheed Martin has partnered with Saudi Arabia in support of regional deterrence and stability. The software factory is one of several initiatives focused on building local capacity and accelerating the transfer of advanced technical expertise, while supporting US jobs and strengthening the resilience and global reach of the US defence industrial base," he stated.

The software factory has already been used in collaboration with local industry to integrate and demonstrate new capabilities. In less than two weeks, Saudi interns at Lockheed Martin worked alongside engineers from Saudi Arabian Military Industries (SAMI) Advanced Electronics Company to develop a solution that integrates commercial aircraft location data directly into Lockheed Martin’s CommandIQTM common operating picture.

This rapid demonstration highlighted how local talent and industry collaboration can accelerate the delivery of mission-relevant digital capabilities.

"SAMI Advanced Electronics Company is committed to strengthening the Kingdom’s sovereign defence capabilities by deepening local engineering expertise and accelerating the delivery of mission-critical digital solutions," said Eng. Ziad H. Al-Musallam, chief executive officer of SAMI Advanced Electronics Company.

This initiative builds on the six-decade partnership between Lockheed Martin and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and reflects a shared commitment to enhancing deterrence and stability in the region.

Lockheed Martin continues to expand its partnerships with Saudi industry to strengthen in-country production and sustainment, improve interoperability, and support future capability demonstrations with partners across the Kingdom’s industrial base.

"This collaboration with Lockheed Martin’s Software Factory shows how joint delivery teams can rapidly integrate advanced software into operational command-and-control environments while transferring knowledge to Saudi talent and industry," he added.

In parallel with the Software Factory, Lockheed Martin is establishing an in-country Talent Studio to develop digital and enterprise capabilities within the Saudi workforce. Through a structured training pipeline, Saudi engineers will gain hands-on experience in live enterprise environments, building mission-ready skills aligned with national priorities.

The program includes two dedicated pathways: an early-career engineering track and a leadership-transition track, each designed to develop high-performing talent within a matter of months.

Beginning in 2026, the initiative aims to graduate thousands of digital enterprise engineers and leaders, strengthening enterprise readiness and reducing long-term reliance on expatriate expertise, it added.-TradeArabia News Service

Copyright 2026 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

