NTT Data, a Japanese multinational information technology service and a global leader in AI and digital business, has acquired Zero&One, an Amazon Web Services (AWS) premier tier services partner in the Middle East and North Africa region.

The acquisition significantly strengthens NTT Data’s cloud capabilities and positions it to tap into the rapidly expanding Middle East cloud services market.

Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Dubai, Zero&One is a leading regional cloud consultancy. The company holds nine AWS competencies and was one of the first in the region to achieve the AWS Generative AI Competency.

In 2025, Zero&One was named AWS’s Mena Consulting Partner of the Year and received the Rising Star Partner of the Year (Consulting) and Design Partner of the Year awards at the EMEA level.

The acquisition supports NTT Data’s regional growth ambitions as the Middle East cloud market enters a period of significant growth.

Saudi Arabia’s cloud services market was valued at $4.77 billion last year and is expected to more than double by the early 2030s. AWS has announced that it will launch an AWS Region in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in 2026.

On the strategic move, Burcak Soydan, the Managing Director for the Middle East at NTT Data, said: "This acquisition enables us to deliver high-impact solutions and enhance the value we bring to organizations in the Middle East. Zero&One’s expertise strengthens our ability to deliver the speed, scale and technical depth clients need in today’s cloud-first environment."

The acquisition enables NTT Data to offer comprehensive cloud services to Middle East and African clients, including cloud migration, application modernization, cloud-native development, data analytics and AI solutions.

Ali El Kontar, the CEO of Zero&One, said: "Joining NTT Data is the natural next step in our growth journey." "We’ve built our reputation on delivering world-class cloud expertise to organizations across the Middle East. As part of NTT Data, we can now combine our regional knowledge and AWS specialisation with global resources, expanded service offerings and the ability to support clients on an even larger scale," stated El Kontar.

"Our teams share a commitment to innovation and client success, making this an ideal partnership," he added.

