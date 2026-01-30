RIYADH - The Ministry of Municipalities and Housing had issued 1,239 new group housing licenses and more than 1,000 licenses compliant with Saudi architectural standards during the year 2025.

The ministry revealed that the municipal licensing system continued to develop its procedures through digital channels and approved pathways, with the average license issuance time during 2025 reaching approximately 24 hours.

Around 87 percent of licenses were issued within 24 hours or less, according to the approved licensing procedures.

This is within the approved municipal licensing system as part of regulating urban development activities and implementing related requirements.

Regarding monitoring and follow-up, the oversight coverage of municipal activities reached 95 percent, while the compliance rate for municipal activities reached 88 percent, according to field monitoring indicators.

The regulatory work also included qualifying and classifying more than 24,000 contractors, launching more than 25 model contracts for municipal services through the "Baladi Business" platform, and ensuring that 40 percent of municipal services are covered by qualified service providers, all within the framework of regulating and operating municipal services.

The ministry affirmed that these efforts fall within its regulatory responsibilities for the municipal sector, developing licensing and oversight procedures, and updating guidelines and requirements, in line with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030 related to urban planning and improving the urban environment.

Saudi Gazette report