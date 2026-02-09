Muscat : Oman Legal Technology Summit commenced today in Muscat, in strategic partnership with the Ministry of Justice and Legal Affairs and with the participation of local and international institutions.

The summit, which was inaugurated by His Excellency Salem bin Muslim bin Ali Qatan, Vice President of the State Council, and will run for two days, brings together a select group of decision-makers, specialists, and experts in the fields of digital justice and legal technology. This initiative aligns with national efforts to support digital transformation in the judicial and legal sector and to promote innovation in the delivery of legal services.

In his opening remarks, Said bin Salam Al Amri, Assistant Director General for Legal Affairs at the Ministry of Justice and Legal Affairs, stated: "This summit represents a leading platform for showcasing regional and international experiences and exploring the latest innovations that contribute to enhancing institutional performance and building a more flexible legal environment capable of keeping pace with changes."

He added: “The Ministry continues to support programs and initiatives aimed at empowering national legal professionals, equipping them with modern digital skills, and launching advanced training programs that enhance their readiness for the future of legal work in line with global developments.”

The opening session addressed the future of law in the digital world from a regional and global perspective. It reviewed the evolution of legal services in the digital age, the role of artificial intelligence and automation in improving legal processes, and discussed the most prominent global trends influencing legal innovation.

The summit also featured a panel discussion titled “Oman Vision 2024 – The Legal Framework for Innovation,” which addressed legal reforms supporting digital transformation and the importance of public-private partnerships in modernizing laws and regulatory frameworks for new technologies.

The summit's specialized sessions addressed regulatory technologies in practical application, focusing on compliance automation in the banking and financial sector. This included automating anti-money laundering requirements, customer due diligence procedures, and regulatory reporting, as well as discussing the regulatory, technical, and operational challenges associated with adopting these solutions in the Sultanate of Oman.

The accompanying discussions highlighted the ethics of law in the age of artificial intelligence and its impact on professional practices and legal and regulatory decision-making, thereby promoting the responsible use of modern technologies within the justice system.

