PHOTO
Saudi-listed Al Moammar Information Systems Co. (MIS) has renewed a Shariah-compliant credit facility valued at 1.81 billion Saudi riyals ($482.67 million) to fund its new project contracts.
The credit facility was renewed with Arab National Bank, the company said in a statement to the Saudi stock exchange.
The facility, secured by promissory notes, will also be used to issue letters of credit and guarantees.
In December 2025, MIS won a project to design and build a dedicated artificial intelligence (AI) -focussed private data centre for PIF-owned HUMAIN with an estimated cost of $500 million [estimated at 155 percent of 2024 revenue of SAR 1.88 billion]
In the previous month, MIS received Development Commencement Notice from Saudi Data Centres Fund 1 to expand the capacity of existing data centres, starting with 72 megawatts (MW) out of a total of 112 MW, at a projected cost of $800 million.
(Writing by P Deol; Editing by Anoop Menon)
Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.