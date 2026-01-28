Saudi-listed Al Moammar Information Systems Co. (MIS) has renewed a Shariah-compliant credit facility valued at 1.81 billion Saudi riyals ($482.67 million) to fund its new project contracts.

The credit facility was renewed with Arab National Bank, the company said in a statement to the Saudi stock exchange.

The facility, secured by promissory notes, will also be used to issue letters of credit and guarantees.

In December 2025, MIS won a project to design and build a dedicated artificial intelligence (AI) -focussed private data centre for PIF-owned HUMAIN with an estimated cost of $500 million [estimated at 155 percent of 2024 revenue of SAR 1.88 billion]

In the previous month, MIS received Development Commencement Notice from Saudi Data Centres Fund 1 to expand the capacity of existing data centres, starting with 72 megawatts (MW) out of a total of 112 MW, at a projected cost of $800 million.

(Writing by P Deol; Editing by Anoop Menon)

