Saudi-listed Al Moammar Information Systems (MIS) announced on Wednesday that it has received its first Development Commencement Notice from Saudi Data Centres Fund 1 to expand the capacity of existing data centres under a 112 megawatts (MW) framework agreement signed in July 2025.

MIS said in a stock exchange statement that it will begin with an initial expansion of 72 MW with an estimated total value of approximately 3 billion Saudi riyals ($800 million).

The company said it expects the financial impact of the first 24 MW to start in the first quarter of 2026 and continue through first quarter 2027. Details on the remaining 48 MW will be disclosed within the next six months.

The contract duration is 36 calendar months, according to the July announcement.

Saudi Data Centres Fund 1 is represented by Saudi Fransi Capital in its capacity as fund manager.

(Editing by Anoop Menon)

