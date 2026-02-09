Khazna Data Centers today announced the launch of Khazna NexOps, a dedicated, in-house operations organisation designed to deliver a new standard of consistency, responsiveness, and operational excellence for hyperscale and AI-era infrastructure.

With this launch, Khazna has transitioned from a vendor-driven operations model to an insourced capability across more than 30 data centres. In less than 12 months, the Khazna NexOps team has expanded from 20 to more than 230 specialists, establishing a unified operating model spanning people, processes, technology, and governance while maintaining uninterrupted service for customers running mission-critical workloads.

“In a world where minutes of downtime are unacceptable, operations can’t be an afterthought,” said Bart Holsters, Managing Director, Khazna NexOps. “Khazna NexOps is a deliberate investment in accountability, capability, and customer experience. By bringing operations in-house, we can deliver more consistent execution, faster decision-making, and a service model built around the requirements of the most demanding hyperscale environments.”

Khazna NexOps was built to standardise performance and embed measurable quality controls across Khazna’s growing portfolio. A structured capability model defines operational layers across staffing, processes, KPIs, and governance, rolled out through phased activation and digitalisation in 2026.

Khazna has developed over 5,000 operational documents to support repeatable, audit-ready practices across sites, and implemented competency-linked execution, where training, certification, and skills assessments are directly tied to work order allocation, ensuring only approved and qualified personnel carry out critical tasks.

“We view this as a new operating system for reliability,” Holsters added. “Working with global process, learning, and technology leaders, we’ve built the foundations so our teams can execute consistently across every site. That consistency is what customers ultimately feel: predictable performance, faster response, and tighter control of risk, so our clients are AI-ready in every sense of the term.”

As part of the launch of Khazna NexOps, advanced automation has been integrated into Khazna’s day-to-day operations.

Working with Presight, Khazna is implementing an advanced, AI-powered command and control platform to manage its growing portfolio of data centres. Operating from a secure, state-of-the-art AI hub in Abu Dhabi, the system uses artificial intelligence to monitor energy, cooling, equipment performance, and security, predicting issues before they occur and optimising operations around the clock.

And working with AlphaGeo, Khazna has embedded climate intelligence into the core of its operations. By integrating physical climate projections, infrastructure resilience, and socio-economic indicators, teams are empowered with real-time data that informs long-term design decisions and operational risk management.

Khazna has also trialled robotic patrol units that support inspection routines and can help identify non-compliance or anomalies such as heat signatures, leaks, vibration, and other early indicators in controlled site environments.

These innovations augment growing operational teams and expertise, enhancing coverage, consistency, and response readiness.

Since building out the team for Khazna NexOps, Khazna has seen a number of measurable improvements across key indicators, including:

• Safety performance: Reductions in incident rates, including LTIFR and TRIR reaching zero, and more than 2 million LTI-free hours last year.

• Energy efficiency: Further improvement in PUE by ~2.3% from already aggressive baselines, despite challenging regional climate conditions.

• Operational readiness and consistency: Improved training completion and compliance outcomes through competency-linked task execution and standardised work practices.

Hassan Alnaqbi, CEO, Khazna Data Centers, said, “Khazna NexOps supports our broader mission to deliver resilient, efficient, and future-ready digital infrastructure as AI workloads accelerate and compute densities increase. By bringing operations in-house, we will strengthen end-to-end accountability, improve customer experience, and scale operational excellence for our rapidly expanding footprint.”