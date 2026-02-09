Muscat – The total number of mobile subscriptions in Oman rose 7% by the end of 2025 to 8,054,413, compared to the same period in 2024, according to the latest data released by the National Centre for Statistics and Information.

The growth was driven mainly by an increase in machine-to-machine connections, which recorded a sharp rise of 42% to reach 1,632,452 subscriptions by the end of December 2025.

Active postpaid mobile subscriptions increased 3% year-on-year to 1,273,795, while prepaid subscriptions registered a marginal rise of 1% to 5,148,166.

Internet services also continued to expand. The total number of active mobile broadband subscriptions reached 5,421,911 (rise of 1%) by the end of 2025. Fixed broadband subscriptions increased 3% to 598,907, reflecting steady demand for home and business connectivity.

Within fixed broadband services, fibre optic subscriptions recorded a growth of 9% to 356,897 subscriptions. Fixed 5G subscriptions increased marginally – 1% – to 219,862.

In contrast, legacy technologies continued to decline. Fixed 4G subscriptions dropped sharply by 53% to 10,448, while digital subscriber line (DSL) subscriptions fell 34% to 9,856 by the end of December 2025.

Satellite Internet subscriptions, although small in absolute terms, rose significantly by 173% to reach 1,101 subscriptions, indicating growing uptake in remote or specialised use cases.

Other fixed Internet services – including connections via power lines, Ethernet and leased lines – decreased 9% to 743 subscriptions over the same period.

The latest figures highlight a continued shift in Oman’s telecommunications market towards advanced mobile services, fibre connectivity and IoT applications, alongside a gradual phase-out of older access technologies.

