Most major stock markets in the Gulf were mixed in early trade ‍on Monday ‍amid weaker oil prices as investors weighed oversupply ​concerns against geopolitical risks.

Brent crude futures were down 52 cents, or ⁠0.8%, to $60.23 a barrel at 0801 GMT, as adequate ⁠global supplies offset concerns ‌about supply disruptions after the U.S. captured Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro in an audacious raid ⁠over the weekend.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index dropped 0.2%, extending losses from the previous session's 1.8% fall. Oil giant Saudi Aramco slipped 0.6%.

The kingdom's non-oil private business sector remained ⁠in growth territory in December, ​though expansion slowed to a four-month low and new order growth decelerated, ‍according to a survey released on Monday.

Dubai's main share index dropped 0.6%, ​with blue-chip developer Emaar Properties losing 1.4% and toll operator Salik Co retreating 1.7%.

In Abu Dhabi, the index was down 0.6%.

OPEC+ kept oil output unchanged on Sunday after a quick meeting that avoided discussing the political crises affecting several of the producer group's members.

Qatar bucked the regional trend, with its index rising 0.8%. The Gulf's biggest lender, Qatar National Bank, ⁠advanced 1%.

Egypt and Qatar signed a ‌memorandum of understanding to boost cooperation in LNG sales and imports, including terms for supplying Qatari shipments to Egypt's ‌Ain ⁠Sokhna and Damietta ports, Egypt's petroleum ministry said on Sunday.

