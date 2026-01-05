PHOTO
Most major stock markets in the Gulf were mixed in early trade on Monday amid weaker oil prices as investors weighed oversupply concerns against geopolitical risks.
Brent crude futures were down 52 cents, or 0.8%, to $60.23 a barrel at 0801 GMT, as adequate global supplies offset concerns about supply disruptions after the U.S. captured Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro in an audacious raid over the weekend.
Saudi Arabia's benchmark index dropped 0.2%, extending losses from the previous session's 1.8% fall. Oil giant Saudi Aramco slipped 0.6%.
The kingdom's non-oil private business sector remained in growth territory in December, though expansion slowed to a four-month low and new order growth decelerated, according to a survey released on Monday.
Dubai's main share index dropped 0.6%, with blue-chip developer Emaar Properties losing 1.4% and toll operator Salik Co retreating 1.7%.
In Abu Dhabi, the index was down 0.6%.
OPEC+ kept oil output unchanged on Sunday after a quick meeting that avoided discussing the political crises affecting several of the producer group's members.
Qatar bucked the regional trend, with its index rising 0.8%. The Gulf's biggest lender, Qatar National Bank, advanced 1%.
Egypt and Qatar signed a memorandum of understanding to boost cooperation in LNG sales and imports, including terms for supplying Qatari shipments to Egypt's Ain Sokhna and Damietta ports, Egypt's petroleum ministry said on Sunday.
(Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru Editing by Mark Potter)