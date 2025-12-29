Bahrain has been ranked second regionally and 15th globally among 197 countries on the World Bank Group’s 2025 GovTech Maturity Index (GTMI), a milestone achievement.

The report classified Bahrain in Category A among countries with a "very high digital maturity". The Kingdom recorded an overall maturity rate of 93.6% in 2025, compared to 51% in 2020, which subsequently rose to 83% in 2022.

This year’s record results reflect the country’s remarkable progress in consolidating its position as a regional leader in eGovernment services and building a comprehensive system to encourage innovation, said an Information & eGovernment Authority statement.

The Kingdom also achieved an exceptional milestone by ranking fifth globally on the Digital Citizen Engagement Index (DCEI), with a score of 98.3%, reflecting its vision to place citizens at the heart of digital transformation and provide advanced interactive platforms to ensure transparency, measure public satisfaction, and involve the public in decision-making.

Information & eGovernment Authority (iGA) Chief Executive Mohammed Ali Al Qaed said this accomplishment affirms Bahrain’s advanced standing in eGovernance, digital transformation, and the deployment of modern services and systems.

“These initiatives have strengthened digital connectivity and integration among government operations in the Kingdom,” he said. “The positive results of these efforts align with the government’s aspirations to enhance the efficiency and quality of services provided to citizens and residents. They also align with the directives of the Ministerial Committee for Information and Communications Technology (MCICT), chaired by the Minister of Interior, His Excellency Gen. Shaikh Rashid bin Abdullah Al Khalifa, which aim to accelerate the pace of digital transformation, consolidate integration among government entities, and maximize the benefits of advanced technologies in support of Bahrain’s overall development.”

The Kingdom's performance was high across the report's sub-indices, indicating maturity in all aspects of its digital processes. Bahrain’s 95.8% score on the Public Services Delivery Index (PSDI) reflects the high level of eService efficiency across government entities, and, thanks to its advanced and supportive legislative and regulatory environment, Bahrain also achieved a 93.2% score in the GovTech Enablers Index (GTEI). Furthermore, the Kingdom scored 87.1% in the Core Government Systems Index (CGSI), a recognition of the strength of the infrastructure and central systems that support government operations, the statement said.

The report also revealed Bahrain’s significant progress in facilitating and simplifying communications and data exchange between government systems across a range of sectors. It highlighted ongoing developments and advanced national strategies in the areas of government technologies, green technologies, AI, and digital innovation, efforts which contributed to enhancing eService quality, expanding community engagement, empowering public sector employees through advanced digital tools, and strengthening data infrastructure reliability.

These strong results are the fruit of efforts led by the iGA, in collaboration with other government entities, to support digital transformation and the objectives of Bahrain’s Economic Vision 2030. Enhancements to government platforms and customer experience, and improved efficiency in the delivery of eServices, have strengthened economic sustainability, reaffirming the Kingdom's eGovernance leadership.

Tracking the public sector globally, GTMI is one of the most comprehensive tools for measuring government digital transformation. Covering 197 economies, it aims to assess the current state of digital transformation, compare it with international best practices, and identify priorities for institutional and technological improvement, it added. -TradeArabia News Service

