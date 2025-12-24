Muscat: The Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology (MTCIT), in collaboration with various government entities and private institutions, has implemented a series of pilot projects applying artificial intelligence (AI) across key sectors including healthcare, judiciary, procurement, cybersecurity, open data, and education. These initiatives are part of the ministry’s efforts to achieve the objectives of the National Program for Artificial Intelligence and Advanced Technologies.

These projects were launched as experimental initiatives fully supported by implementing companies, aiming to highlight the role of public-private partnerships in advancing AI projects. They also underscore the contributions of private companies as active partners in the digital transformation journey. The initiatives are designed to promote the adoption of AI technologies within government entities through low-risk, innovation-driven pilot projects, while encouraging tech companies to invest in smart solutions and support government-led initiatives.

National Initiatives

Among the most prominent national initiatives is the “AI Studio”, launched by the ministry as the first national center dedicated to AI operating through an open, collaborative model. The studio aims to connect challenges faced by public and private entities with smart solutions, foster an innovation-friendly environment, and support startups and researchers in the AI field. Located at the SAS Center for Innovation in the Innovation Park Muscat, the studio is managed by a private operator with government funding for three years.

“Muain AI”

As part of the major strategic projects under the National Program for AI and Advanced Digital Technologies, the “Muain AI” model has emerged as Oman’s first advanced national language model. Developed and trained on local data, it aims to support digital sovereignty, empower the Arabic language, and assist government employees in analysis, summarization, and content creation while ensuring data security within Oman. This enhances the readiness of government institutions for smart transformation.

Pilot Projects

The ministry’s Cybersecurity Center, in collaboration with GBM, developed an intelligent chatbot to support users in the field of cybersecurity. The system provides instant, reliable assistance, reduces manual effort, accelerates access to information, and ensures data accuracy.

Other initiatives include strategic and research-based projects such as the A2M Platform (BIMANIC), developed with the National University of Science and Technology to predict student outcomes and support educational planning. Another project, Afaq System, uses AI to evaluate tenders, showing promising results in automating technical and financial assessments enhancing transparency and speeding up decision-making.

In the healthcare sector, the Ministry of Health, in cooperation with Bahwan Healthcare and Muscat Pharmacy, implemented a national project for early detection of diabetic retinopathy using AI. The project reduced waiting lists, improved diagnostic accuracy, increased patient satisfaction, and enhanced service accessibility. Oman is now the third country globally to implement this service on a nationwide scale, with future prospects for exporting the technology internationally.

In medical imaging, the Radiology AI platform was deployed at Khoula Hospital in collaboration with Civilization. The platform analyzes spinal MRI scans, providing preliminary reports to support radiologists and orthopedic doctors, contributing to the automation of medical reporting and informed clinical decision-making.

The Authority for Projects, Tenders, and Local Content, in partnership with Ibtiqar Experience, implemented an AI-based project to analyze open data from the Esnad platform using the Himam system. This platform offers data analysis, smart alerts, and report generation via chat-based interfaces, helping registered companies identify tenders most relevant to their fields.

Additionally, the Authority, in collaboration with Afaq, developed an AI-powered tender evaluation system to streamline and enhance technical and financial assessments. The system generates comprehensive reports with evaluation results and final award recommendations, improving decision-making efficiency and objectivity.

In a pioneering initiative, the Public Prosecution, in collaboration with Rahal, implemented an AI project to analyze legal documents, generate case-related questions, and draft decisions for case closure or referral. The system processes sensitive data locally and achieved over 90% accuracy, demonstrating the effectiveness of AI in enhancing judicial efficiency.

These pilot projects reflect Oman’s commitment to adopting AI as a strategic tool to improve service quality, boost government performance, and strengthen public-private partnerships. They align with the goals of Oman Vision 2040 and reinforce the Sultanate’s position as a hub for innovation and advanced technologies.