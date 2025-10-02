AMMAN — The Ministry of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship on Wednesday said that around half a million users access the government’s Sanad application weekly, with monthly usage reaching 1.3 million.

The ministry said that many Jordanians living abroad also access the app to benefit from its services remotely, adding that the platform facilitates 3 to 5 million digital transactions monthly, including inquiries and service requests, Al Mamlaka TV reported.

Minister of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship Sami Samireyat previously highlighted the government’s goal of achieving 80 per cent digitisation by the end of 2025 and full digitisation by the end of 2026. He also noted that 1.8 million digital IDs are currently active.

Launched in February 2020 as part of the fifth executive package of the government’s economic programme, Sanad aims to support electronic services and improve the business environment. Since its launch, the app has undergone several updates to resolve issues experienced in its early stages.

The application allows users to log in with a single username and password, eliminating the need for multiple credentials for different government services. Activating a digital ID can be done at a Sanad station or via a bank account, using banks that support digital ID activation without visiting a physical station, Al Mamlaka TV reported.

The government aims to reach 3.5 million active digital IDs by the end of 2025, as part of its broader public sector digitalisation plan.

