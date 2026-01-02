AMMAN — Jordan’s gross domestic product (GDP) at constant prices grew by 2.8 per cent in the third quarter of 2025, up from 2.5 per cent in the same period of 2024, reflecting a 12 per cent improvement in growth performance year-on-year.

According to a quarterly report issued on Wednesday by the Department of Statistics (DoS), preliminary estimates point to stable economic performance and a gradual acceleration in growth over the first three quarters of 2025, reaching 2.8 per cent.

The improvement was achieved despite regional challenges, including the war on Gaza and tensions between Israel and Iran witnessed during the year.

Official figures show that growth remained steady at 2.5 per cent throughout the first three quarters of 2024, before edging up to 2.6 per cent in the final quarter. The upward trend continued in 2025, with growth reaching 2.7 per cent in the first quarter and rising further to 2.8 per cent in both the second and third quarters, indicating a consistent and sustainable growth trajectory.

At the sectoral level, preliminary estimates showed that mining and quarrying recorded the highest growth rate in the third quarter of 2025 compared with the same period last year, expanding by 7.4 per cent. This was followed by agriculture, forestry and fishing at 6.3 per cent, manufacturing at 5.1 per cent, electricity supply at 4.6 per cent, and transport and storage at 4 per cent.

The DoS noted that it has updated its measurement methodologies and now publishes growth figures based on the International Standard Industrial Classification of All Economic Activities (ISIC Rev.4), which categorises economic activity into 20 sectors, compared with 14 sectors under the previous ISIC Rev.3 system.

In terms of contributions to overall growth, manufacturing recorded the largest contribution at 0.89 percentage points, followed by agriculture at 0.27 percentage points and mining and quarrying at 0.23 percentage points.

Regarding sectoral contributions to GDP, preliminary estimates showed that total GDP at constant prices reached JD11.137 billion in the third quarter of 2025. Manufacturing accounted for the largest share at 17.7 per cent, followed by real estate activities at 11.7 per cent, wholesale and retail trade at 11.3 per cent, and public administration and defence at 8.7 per cent.

