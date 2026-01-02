AMMAN — Exports from Jordan’s leather and garments sector declined slightly during the first ten months of the year, weighed down by developments in the US market, despite continued growth in several higher value-added product categories, the Jordan Chamber of Industry (JCI) said on Wednesday.

According to JCI figures, sector exports reached JD1.428 billion between January and October, down from JD1.453 billion in the same period of 2024, marking a 2 per cent year-on-year decline.

The slowdown was largely attributed to external pressures, particularly changes in the US market, while a number of sub-sectors continued to post solid growth.

Apparel and related products remained the sector’s leading export items, supported by the expansion achieved in recent years across global markets.

Exports reached more than 82 destinations worldwide, said Ehab Qadri, the sector’s representative at the JCI, noting that the US remains the primary market, accounting for more than 80 per cent of Jordanian apparel exports.

He added that exports to the US nevertheless recorded marginal growth of 1 per cent, despite recent challenges linked to customs duties, alongside noticeable expansion into European markets, particularly the Netherlands, Belgium and Germany.

Qadri said the imposition of a 15 per cent US customs duty in early August under emergency legislation had directly affected the pace of Jordanian apparel exports, given the sector’s heavy reliance on the American market.

Sector performance varied across product categories. Exports of manufactured apparel and accessories declined by 2 per cent to JD1.342 billion, while non-manufactured apparel rose by 16 per cent to JD39 million. Exports of carpets and textile floor coverings also increased by 15 per cent to JD35 million.

Significant growth was recorded in filling, felt, non-woven fabrics and special yarns, which surged by 172 per cent. Leather goods, travel items and handbags rose by 76 per cent, while exports of natural and synthetic furs and related products increased by 52 per cent, reflecting improved performance in specialised, higher value-added segments.

By contrast, exports of footwear and parts fell by 28 per cent, while raw and tanned leather declined by 41 per cent, alongside several other textile products.

Qadri said the leather and garments sector generates high value added, accounting for about 42 per cent of total output. The sector includes nearly 1,000 industrial establishments and employs around 96,000 workers, making it a key contributor to industrial activity and employment in the Kingdom.

Looking ahead, Qadri said prospects for apparel exports in 2026 remain positive, particularly as the sector is prioritised under the Economic Modernisation Vision, which aims to enhance competitiveness and position Jordan as a regional hub for fast fashion with global reach.

According to the JCI, the sector holds untapped export opportunities estimated at around $846 million across apparel, carpets, moquette, home textiles and other textile products.

© Copyright The Jordan Times. All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

